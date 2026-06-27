Few showers possible this evening, heat build next week

DAYTON — Good afternoon, everyone. I hope you are having a great weekend. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you to update the forecast for you. We have had a few showers at times this afternoon. Also, a few funnel clouds have been spotted. However, these are harmless and are not making ground contact in general. An old boundary in the area combined with a few light showers provides enough spin for a couple small funnels.

Futurecast

A few showers may linger through this evening before finally dissipating after sunset. Once the showers fade away, it stay warm and muggy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Tonight

I would not bank on rain showers this evening. Otherwise, we will find overnight lows in the middle 60s. This will be one of the “cooler” nights for the next week or so as our hottest temperatures of the year arrive into next week.

Sunday we will find highs in the middle 80s, which is right where we should be for this time of the year.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Heat Index

The forecast for next week remains unchanged with highs in the 90s and tropical humidity levels to drive heat index values over 100 degrees each afternoon. Little relief will be found at night with lows in the middle 70s. Now is a great time to hydrate if you plant o spend lots of time outdoors next week.

©2026 Cox Media Group