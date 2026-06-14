A few storms possible to end the weekend

DAYTON — Good evening, everyone. We had a really nice start to the weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs made it into the lower and middle 80s for most, with a few only getting into the upper 70s. Clouds increased during the afternoon and that is a theme we see for the rest of tonight. A few showers are possible after Midnight as well, but nothing substantial.

Tonight

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While a few small showers or rumbles of thunder are possible overnight, the better storm chances arrive with a cold front during the afternoon. A few gusty storms are possible with strong winds. There severe risk looks pretty low at this point, but let’s remain aware of conditions.

Sunday PM

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A filled-in line of showers and storms looks to form and cross the region during the mid-afternoon. Given this is crossing during the warmest part of the day, this is why I am watching for strong wind gusts within the strongest storms. I would not cancel plans, but be ready to move indoors if needed.

Sunday late PM

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