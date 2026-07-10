Few storms possible through Saturday ahead of a warm up

More rain is around for our upcoming week in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good evening everyone. I hope your Friday is going well. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you updating the weekend forecast. We have had a few scattered storms this afternoon bringing some of you some heavy rain. This trend continues into tonight, but not everyone will see rain.

Tonight

Overnight it remains warm and muggy with lows near 70. The overall coverage remains scattered through the night due to a slow-moving boundary.

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Into Saturday we have additional chances for scattered storms with the boundary lingering. Things look a little cooler with highs mostly in the lower 80s. No severe weather is expected, but of course any storms can interrupt plans.

Saturday

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Into next week, we find a strong area of high pressure to our west and the core of the hottest temperatures will not impact us, but some upper 80s and lower 90s do make a return. This will not be the hottest weather of the year, but a little above average for sure.

Next Week

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