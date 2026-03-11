Field fire reaches home in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Firefighters extinguished two fires in part of Logan County on Monday.

The Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a social media post that they were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. to a field fire at the 600 block of Township Road.

They also posted photos on their Facebook page. It shows the field sustained fire damage.

While responding to the field fire, firefighters received a report of a structure at the 400 block of State Route 273.

As a fire engine started extinguishing a corner of the field, fire was showing from the roofline around the gutter, according to a social media post.

They found a fire in the attic of the home. They established a draft from a creek for a water supply.

“Interior crews continued working to contain the fire in the residence,” the social media post said. “Multiple other Hardin County departments responded and provided manpower.”

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire from a neighboring burn barrel, burning trash with high winds and dry vegetation that spread through an adjacent field, the department said.

