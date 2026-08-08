Fight leads to gunshot fired into Shelby Co. home, police say

FILE PHOTO: Fight leads to gunshot fired into Shelby Co. home, police say

SIDNEY — A fight led to a gunshot being fired into a Sidney home on Tuesday.

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Officers responded just before 10:45 p.m. on August 4 to the 700 block of Park Street regarding a shooting, according to a Sidney Police spokesperson.

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Police discovered a single gunshot was fired into the home. The shooter ran from the scene and was not found.

An initial investigation showed that a fight occurred between two males at the home. It may have led to the shooting. Witnesses were not cooperating with investigators, Sidney Police said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators identified a suspect, and detectives later found him. It resulted in a search warrant being conducted at another home.

Police officials say that no charges have been filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

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