Fight leads to shots fired in weekend shooting

DAYTON — Dayton Police Officers are investigating after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Anna Street before 3 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak to break down the 911 calls from this shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Community rallies to raise money for student severely burned during school science experiment
- Local student breaks 2 school records at middle school state track and field finals
- Woman dead after being hit by car on US-35, OSHP says
A sergeant on scene told our News Center 7 crew that a fight led to the gunfire.
Officers are working to find the person responsible for the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]