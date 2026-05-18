Fight leads to shots fired in weekend shooting

DAYTON — Dayton Police Officers are investigating after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Anna Street before 3 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak to break down the 911 calls from this shooting.

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A sergeant on scene told our News Center 7 crew that a fight led to the gunfire.

Officers are working to find the person responsible for the shooting.

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