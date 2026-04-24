Fight over basketball game leads to 2 bystanders being shot

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after a fight over a basketball game led to shots being fired.

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Odis Moore Jr. was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm in a school safety zone.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called to the 2300 block of Elsmere Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on April 12.

The shooting happened at Fairview Elementary.

A man told police he was at the school playing basketball when a juvenile kept fouling him during the game, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

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The man and the juvenile got into a fight.

The juvenile left the park and returned with Moore, who claimed to be his father.

Moore threatened to shoot people at the park and pointed a gun at the man the juvenile was fighting with, court documents allege.

Moore then got back into his car with his son and reached out the passenger window and allegedly fired shots.

A bystander was grazed by a bullet in his left hip, and another was shot in the hand — the bullet traveled through his leg and pelvis.

Moore is booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.

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