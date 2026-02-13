Fight over dog turns into deadly shooting in Springfield; suspect formally charged

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Middle Street just before 10 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD — A man has been formally charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man.

Douglas Hall Jr. was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

He pleaded not guilty.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Middle Street just before 10 a.m.

The information in a 911 call indicates this shooting has family connections.

“My brother just shot my boyfriend,” the 911 caller told dispatchers.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Ceyion Forrest, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Forrest was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Hall told police that the morning of the shooting, he had been upset at his sister and Forrest for not taking out their dog, which was barking to go out, court records allege.

After the two did not take the dog out, Forrest and Hall began to argue, which then turned physical after Hall said his sister locked him out.

Court records state Hall then went upstairs because he knew Forrest had a gun in his dresser, got the gun, and returned to the living room.

Hall’s sister tried to grab the gun, and the two struggled over it. Forrest entered the living room, and all three ended up in a corner.

Hall was eventually able to get control of the gun and pulled the trigger, and shot Forrest in the chest, according to court documents.

He is due in court next on March 17.

