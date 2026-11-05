Finalists for Piqua City Manager position withdraw from consideration

PIQUA — The search for Piqua’s next city manager has been put on pause after both finalists withdrew from consideration.

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In a statement to News Center 7, the city confirmed that Jason Via and Dan Wendt recently withdrew from consideration.

The exact dates of their withdrawals were not immediately made available.

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As a result, the city is discontinuing the recruitment process through the transition between city commissioners, “as determined by the unofficial results of the November 3rd Piqua Special Election.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, voters in Piqua approved the recall of 1st Ward Commissioner and Mayor James Vetter, 3rd Ward Commissioner William Walker, and 5th Ward Commissioner and Vice Mayor Frank DeBrosse.

Jim Sheats, Damon Wilson, and Kim Heisler were selected to succeed them.

“The newly elected City Commissioners will move forward with a recruitment process after they have assumed their elected duties,” the city said in a statement.

Via and Wendt were announced as the two finalists for the position in August.

The city confirmed that Rick Byron will continue to serve as interim city manager.

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