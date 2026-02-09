Finally warming above freezing

DAYTON — High temperatures are finally warming back up!

In fact, high and low temperatures are returning around “normal” over the next weeks time. Low temperatures will stay in the twenties and high temperatures holding above freezing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Starting today, high temperatures will return around freezing. Our average at the Dayton International Airport (DAY) for this point in the month of February is 40 degrees. Keep in mind as we progress through the month, the average rises a degree or two each week.

Temperature Trend

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

With that said, the last time we arrived above freezing at DAY was February 6th of this year, rising to 33 degrees. However, the last time we had a multiple days in a row at or above freezing last occurred in January!

January 4th through the 14th, DAY had temperatures at or above freezing and believe it or not... two of those days within the streak were 60 degrees or warmer!

This week we have the potential to have several days at or above freezing. Unfortunately, temperatures won’t rise into the 60s any time soon.

©2026 Cox Media Group