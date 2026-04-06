Finishing touches underway at local law enforcement memorial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Crews are almost finished with the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial.

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The memorial is located off Riverview Drive.

It overlooks the Great Miami River and downtown.

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The memorial honors the men and women killed in the line of duty in Montgomery County.

Organizers will have an official dedication next month.

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