Fiona the hippo being monitored after ingesting object thrown in habitat

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden decided its popular baby hippo Fiona is ready for her close-up June 1, 2017, as she navigates the 9-foot-deep Hippo Cove pool.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati’s favorite hippo is on health watch after ingesting something accidentally thrown into her enclosure.

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“Our veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring her around the clock and doing everything they can to help her pass the object safely. Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self,” the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden said on social media.

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Fiona will remain off habitat until this is resolved.

The zoo did not say what exactly Fiona ingested.

It reminded visitors to notify a zoo staff member immediately when something falls into a habitat.

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