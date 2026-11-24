The Cincinnati Zoo made visible modifications to its hippo exhibit five days after the death of its beloved hippo, Fiona.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo made visible modifications to its hippo exhibit five days after the death of its beloved hippo, Fiona.

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The animal died after swallowing a child’s hat that entered the enclosure.

To prevent similar situations, the zoo installed netting designed to close the gap between the Hippo Cove habitat and visitors.

Zoo officials also removed an exhibit fan that sent the hat into the habitat, prompting discussions among visitors about exhibit safety and accountability.

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The tragedy stirred mixed reactions among guests visiting Hippo Cove, with some visitors raising questions about accountability and others viewing the occurrence as an accident.

Doris Johnson, a zoo visitor, expressed disbelief while reflecting on the loss.

“I have to shake my head, honestly,” Johnson said.

Mary Kay Clay, who was visiting Hippo Cove, called the situation an unexpected misfortune.

“It just was a freak thing, and the nets would be fine. But who would have thought that could happen?” Clay said.

Clay noted that children frequently toss clothing.

“I never would have thought a kid throwing a hat in the air would take out a hippo. I mean, how many times have my crew thrown their hats in the air?” she said.

In a release Monday, the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums stated that an inspection of the Cincinnati Zoo last year showed no safety violations in the exhibit.

“Nothing was of concern for the hippo habitat in the inspection report. It seems like it was a freak event that couldn’t have been foreseen,” the organization said.

Kimberly Jauch, a fan of Fiona who wore commemorative pins with other supporters, urged the zoo to plan for worst-case scenarios.

“If there was a way to kind of sort of expect the unexpected, what is the worst possible scenario and maybe kind of put something up that prevents that,” Jauch said.

She described the hippo’s international following.

“She meant something to not just Cincinnati; she meant something to all of us really around the world,” she said.

Visitors also called for continued care for Fiona’s family members: Bibi, Tucker and Fritz.

The zoo confirmed that the remaining hippos have been monitored and are behaving normally.

Zoo officials also noted that Fiona’s death provides an opportunity for people to think about their impact on the natural world.

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