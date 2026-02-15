2 injured, 1 missing after industrial fire at area plant

FAIRFIELD — Two people are hurt, and one is “unaccounted for” after a fire at an area food plant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at Koch Foods Plant B at 630 Commerce Center Drive, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Anyone within a two-mile radius of the plant was asked to shelter in place until further notice.

TRENDING STORIES:

At 7:41 a.m., the Fairfield Fire Department reported that the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Fairfield Fire Chief Thomas Lakamp reported that a roof collapsed in the fire, making it difficult for firefighters to get inside.

He also said he believes the two injured people, who were transported to the hospital, have since been released.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group