Fire battalion chief on unpaid leave after OVI arrest in Ohio

Fire battalion chief on unpaid leave after OVI arrest in Ohio FILE PHOTO (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fire battalion chief has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after an OVI arrest earlier this month.

Officers arrested Cleveland Fire Battalion Chief George Greer with OVI on March 2, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The City of Cleveland placed him on unpaid administrative leave, where he will remain through the duration of his criminal case, according to a city spokesperson.

Greer pleaded not guilty to OVI charges, refusal, and failure to control in Stow Municipal Court on March 4, WOIO reports.

The Cleveland Fire Department wrote in a social media post that Greer was promoted to Battalion Chief back in January.

Greer is out on bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is on April 20, WOIO said.

