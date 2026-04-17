Fire breaks out at former funeral home

Fire at old funeral home

DAYTON — A fire broke out at an abandoned funeral home Thursday evening.

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Crews were called to the former Whitmer Brothers Funeral Home on Idianola Avenue around 9 p.m.

The building dates back to 1875, according to property records.

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Video shows firefighters focusing on the attic of the building.

We are working to learn what caused the fire and the damage it caused.

We will continue to follow this story.

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