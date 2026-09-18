Fire breaks out at local nursing home

HARRISON TWP — A fire broke out at a nursing home in Harrison Township Thursday night.

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The fire was on the second floor, prompting the evacuation of its west wing and leaving three people with minor injuries, according to Harrison Township Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dave Nangle.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to a fire alarm at Riverside Healthcare Center around 9:30 p.m. before discovering an active fire on the second floor of the west wing.

Emergency crews evacuated individuals from the west wing into the east wing of the building to complete the clearing process.

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The three minor injuries reported at the scene were primarily related to smoke inhalation and exhaustion.

None of the injured individuals were transported to a hospital.

Fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

The building sustained no structural damage, with direct damage limited to the contents of the room where the fire originated.

However, the entire west wing was closed due to water damage.

Harrison Township Fire Rescue received assistance at the scene from neighboring departments, including crews from Dayton, Clayton, and Trotwood.