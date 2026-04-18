Fire breaks out near Huber Heights church

HUBER HEIGHTS — Crews are on scene for a reported fire in a Huber Heights neighborhood near the North Huber Heights Baptist Church.
The call came out around 4:12 a.m. to the 7400 block of Stancrest Drive, according to a Huber Heights Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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