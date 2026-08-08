Fire breaks out twice at Dayton home

DAYTON — Crews are investigating a fire early Saturday morning in Dayton.
Dayton Fire was dispatched to the 700 block of Lilac Avenue around 5:15 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that they had a call for the same address on Friday morning around 7 a.m. for a fire.
The dispatcher said that the house had reignited in the early hours on Saturday morning.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and the total amount of damage.
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