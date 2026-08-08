Fire breaks out twice at Dayton home

A fire destroyed a home in Dayton on Saturday. It was initially on fire on Friday, but firefighters responded to Lilac Avenue after it caught fire again.

DAYTON — Crews are investigating a fire early Saturday morning in Dayton.

Dayton Fire was dispatched to the 700 block of Lilac Avenue around 5:15 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said that they had a call for the same address on Friday morning around 7 a.m. for a fire.

The dispatcher said that the house had reignited in the early hours on Saturday morning.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and the total amount of damage.

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