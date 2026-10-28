Fire causes roof collapse, significant damage at Dayton apartment building

Fire officials told our news crew that the heat forced them to change how they were approaching the fire.

Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A fire caused significant damage, including roof collapse, at a Dayton apartment building over the weekend.

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The fire happened on Oct. 24 just after 4:45 p.m. at the 800 block of Cherry Drive, according to Dayton Fire officials.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant initially said that the fire was at the 2300 block of Emerson Avenue, as previously reported.

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When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a two-story vacant apartment building.

They found heavy fire on the second floor. Crews transitioned to a defensive attack, fire officials said.

A total of 30 personnel from 13 apparatus responded to the scene. CenterPoint Energy and AES Ohio assisted with turning off utilities.

“The apartment building suffered significant fire damage, with the roof collapsing into the second floor,” Dayton Fire officials stated.

No firefighters were injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

Contact the Dayton Fire Investigation Unit at 937-333-8477 (TIPS) if anyone has information about this incident.

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