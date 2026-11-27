The Red Cross has been notified after a house fire in Troy on Wednesday. Video and pictures from the scene show smoke coming from a two-story house.

Red Cross requested to help after house fire in Troy

TROY — A home in Troy sustained significant fire damage earlier this week.

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As previously reported, the fire happened at around 8:17 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Plum Street on Wednesday.

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Video and pictures from the scene show smoke coming from a two-story house.

In an update, Troy’s Assistant Fire Chief Wade Dexter said arriving firefighters found visible flames coming out of the back of the home that had also spread to attic spaces.

“The initial fire was quickly extinguished by crews, however the fire spread to void spaces of the second floor and required significant work to locate and extinguish all remaining fire,” Dexter said.

The residents had made it out of the home before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

As previously reported, the American Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

“Troy Fire Department would like to thank those agencies that aided with this management of this incident and our condolences to the family that has sustained significant losses during this Holiday season,” Dexter said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have started outside of the house.

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