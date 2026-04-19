Fire crews battling fire in Greene County

JAMESTOWN — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Greene County early Sunday morning.
The call came out around 3:20 a.m. to the 7000 block of Rogers Road in Jamestown, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.
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