Fire crews respond to reported barn fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Fire crews are responding to reports of a barn fire in Preble County on Sunday.
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The fire was reported in the 6000 block of Lexington Salem Road around 3:40 p.m., a Preble County dispatcher confirmed.
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Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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