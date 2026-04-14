Fire crews respond to reported building collapse in Montgomery County

BROOKVILLE — Firefighters are responding to reports of a building collapse in Brookville on Monday night.
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The incident was reported along Market Street around 10:40 p.m., an Englewood Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.
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Brookville fire crews and Englewood fire crews are currently on scene.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
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