Fire crews respond to reported building collapse in Montgomery County

Stock photo of a fire truck. Montana State University's men's lacrosse club is asking for donations after a fire engulfed the team's bus last weekend.

BROOKVILLE — Firefighters are responding to reports of a building collapse in Brookville on Monday night.

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The incident was reported along Market Street around 10:40 p.m., an Englewood Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.

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Brookville fire crews and Englewood fire crews are currently on scene.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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