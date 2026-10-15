Fire damages home in Montgomery County

Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook)

GERMANTOWN — A fire damaged a home in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

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The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. at the 40 block of Hale Avenue in Germantown.

The Miami Valley Fire District said in a social media post that it assisted Germantown with a house fire on Hale Avenue.

A photo shows that the front of the home sustained fire damage.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman told dispatchers that she and her mom were inside the home when the fire started.

News Center 7 contacted the Germantown Fire Department to determine whether anyone was injured and to estimate the damage cost.

We will continue to update this story.

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