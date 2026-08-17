Fire damages Huber Heights home; family dog rescued

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a Huber Heights home on Monday.

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The fire was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of Longford Road.

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Huber Heights Battalion Chief Brendan Deere told News Center 7 that multiple passersby called 911 to report seeing flames and smoke coming from the home.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in the second-floor bedroom.

It took crews roughly 10 minutes to get the fire under control, according to Deere.

The residents weren’t home at the time of the fire, but first responders were able to get the family dog out of the house.

While the fire remains under investigation, Deere believes it began in the second-floor bedroom.

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