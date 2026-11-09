Fire department urges drivers to stay alert when driving on wet leaves

MIAMI VALLEY — A local fire department is urging drivers to be careful when driving on wet leaves.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Township Fire Department shared a post on social media warning drivers of the hazards of driving on wet leaves.

“Fall brings beautiful colors and scenic drives, but those colorful leaves can create hidden hazards on the road!” the department’s post read.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fire department said that leaves can be as slippery as ice, and that wet leaves can make it difficult for tires to maintain traction.

When driving at 45 mph, a vehicle needs approximately 80 feet to stop on a dry road and 200 feet to stop on a wet, leaf-covered road.

The fire department shared the following tips from NHSA Online Driver’s Education to keep drivers safe on the road:

Slow Down: Reduce your speed when driving through areas with leaves on the roadway.

Leave Extra Space: Increase the distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.

Clear Your Vehicle: Remove leaves from your windshield, hood, roof, and windows before driving.

Check Your Tires: Make sure your tires have adequate tread to help maintain traction.

If You Start to Skid: Ease off the accelerator, avoid slamming on the brakes, and steer in the direction you want your vehicle to travel.

“Enjoy the beautiful fall scenery, but don’t let those colorful leaves catch you off guard! Slow down, stay alert, and arrive safely!” the post read.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group