Fire engine reportedly involved in crash

DAYTON — A Dayton fire engine was reportedly involved in a crash on Monday.
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The crash was reported near the intersection of Delphos and Brooklyn avenues around 4 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
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News Center 7’s crew on the scene also reported seeing a red minivan with damage being towed from the scene.
Initial information on whether anyone was hurt was not immediately available.
We’re working to learn more and will provide updates.
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