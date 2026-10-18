Fire Investigator retires after 25 years at local fire department

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Huber Heights Fire Investigator is retiring after 25 years.

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The Huber Heights Fire Division shared on social media that after 25 years of dedicated service, Firefighter/Paramedic and Fire Investigator Mark Lynn is retiring.

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“Mark has been a true part of the heart of the Huber Heights Fire Division. Whether he was on a call, investigating a scene, or just hanging out in the day room, Mark always found a way to make everyone laugh and turn even the toughest days into something better,” the fire division said in its post.

The post went on to say that Lynn’s stories, positive attitude, and genuine kindness “made the work environment a place people actually looked forward to being.”

“Mark, thank you for everything you’ve given to this department and to the community of Huber Heights. We wish you nothing but the best in whatever comes next—you’ve more than earned it. Congratulations on a well-deserved retirement!” the post read.

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