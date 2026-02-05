Around $100K in damage after fire at Montgomery County apartment complex

Firefighters extinguish flames at apartment complex in Montgomery County The fire was reported at an apartment building along Misty Oaks Court just after 8 p.m.
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A fire at a Montgomery County apartment building caused around $100,000 in damage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened at an apartment building along Misty Oaks Court in Clayton just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

>>PHOTOS: Firefighters extinguish flames at apartment complex in Montgomery County

Clayton Fire Chief Brian Garver told News Center 7 that the fire started outside of the building and went up the wall.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three units were damaged in the fire.

No one was injured, but three families were displaced, Garver said.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

0 of 15

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter