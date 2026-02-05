Around $100K in damage after fire at Montgomery County apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A fire at a Montgomery County apartment building caused around $100,000 in damage.
As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened at an apartment building along Misty Oaks Court in Clayton just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Clayton Fire Chief Brian Garver told News Center 7 that the fire started outside of the building and went up the wall.
Three units were damaged in the fire.
No one was injured, but three families were displaced, Garver said.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
