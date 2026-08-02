Fire reported at Dayton restaurant

DAYTON — A fire was reported at a Dayton restaurant Sunday morning.
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Firefighters were called to the JJ Fish and Chicken in the 1000 block of North Gettysburg around 7:50 a.m.
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We are working to learn the extent of the damage caused by the fire and if nearby businesses were impacted.
We will update this story if we learn new information.
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