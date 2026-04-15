Fire reported at Greene County business

GREENE COUNTY — A fire broke out at a Greene County business on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 11:15 a.m., firefighters were called to Morris Bean & Co on East Hyde Road.
Initial reports indicated smoke showing from the roof.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local man facing charges in Ohio, Kentucky after leading authorities on multi-state search for child
- Local high school closed due to flooding from strong storms
- 4 arrested on multiple charges after drug investigation
Dispatchers could not confirm what may have caused the fire or provide additional information.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group