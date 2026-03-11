Fire reported at Meijer Distribution Center in Miami County

TIPP CITY — A fire has been reported at the Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City.
The fire was reported at the center, located on S. County Road 25A, shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Miami County dispatchers confirmed it started as a truck fire at the center, before reportedly spreading.
iWitness7 viewer video showed heavy black smoke from the scene being visible from Interstate 75.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
