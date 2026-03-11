Fire reported at Meijer Distribution Center in Miami County

TIPP CITY — A fire has been reported at the Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City.

The fire was reported at the center, located on S. County Road 25A, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed it started as a truck fire at the center, before reportedly spreading.

iWitness7 viewer video showed heavy black smoke from the scene being visible from Interstate 75.

Fire at Meijer Distribution Center (iWitness7 Viewer)

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

