Fire reported at vacant home in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Montgomery County.
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The fire was reported near the intersection of S. Iona Avenue and W. Third Street in Jefferson Twp. around 11:38 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
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Our News Center 7 crew at the scene reported seeing flames coming from the home.
A dispatch supervisor confirmed the home was vacant.
We’re working to learn more about what started the fire and if anyone was hurt. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
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