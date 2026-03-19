UPDATE: Fire at recycling facility prompts temporary shelter-in-place for some in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 10:33 a.m.:

A temporary shelter-in-place order has been recommended to those near a large fire that broke out at a Springfield recycling facility.

News Center 7’s John Bedell is on the scene and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

The recommendation came after the Springfield Fire Division contacted the Ohio EPA and Clark County Combined Health District, according to Fire Chief Jacob King.

The recommendation to shelter-in-place is for those who are within a quarter mile of the facility.

King told News Center 7 that people were working to break down metals at the facility when the fire started. The exact cause is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

INITIAL REPORT:

Firefighters are responding to a fire at a recycling plant in Springfield.

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News Center 7 crews spotted a thick cloud of black smoke while covering a separate story in Springfield around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

They found the fire on Sherman Avenue, near Power Street.

Photos from the scene show that the fire is at Santoro Metals, a scrap metal and electronics recycling facility.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

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