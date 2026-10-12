Firefighter hospitalized after commercial fire

AKRON — A firefighter was injured after responding to a commercial fire on Saturday.

The Akron Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 1000 block of Bank Street, with heavy smoke in the area, according to our CBS News Affiliate, WOIO.

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TRENDING STORIES:

When crews arrived on the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke at the front of the building.

At the time of the fire, the structure was unoccupied.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

That firefighter has since been released.

No other injuries were reported in this fire.

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