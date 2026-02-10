Firefighters battle 2 space heater fires in less than 24 hours, one firefighter injured

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to two homes in less than 24 hours for space heater fires, leaving one firefighter injured.

The first fire happened in the 2200 block of E 90th Street, just before 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, according to our CBS news affiliate WOIO.

The family evacuated the home, but firefighters had to rescue two dogs that were still inside the home.

One firefighter was transported to Metro Hospital to receive five stitches for a facial laceration due to a broken window.

Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Mike Norman said that the firefighter has since been released from the hospital.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the five-member family, due to a total loss of their home with damages up to $85,000.

The second space heater fire happened around 3:38 a.m. near the 5700 Outhwaite Avenue.

The resident of the home had space heaters plugged into power strips and extension cords, causing them to overheat and ignite items in the apartment.

No injuries were reported, but the resident face a $2,000 loss.

