Firefighters battle barn fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Crews are battling an early morning barn fire in Darke County.
The call came out at 2:45 a.m. to the 2900 block of State Route 502 in Greenville, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
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No injuries were reported.
News Center 7 is working to learn if any animals were inside of the barn at the time of the fire.
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