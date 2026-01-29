Firefighters battle extreme cold while extinguishing mobile home fire

Photo contributed by Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department (via Facebook)

ROSEWOOD — Firefighters battled frigid temperatures while putting out a mobile home fire in Logan County.

The Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a social media post that firefighters responded Tuesday to a structure fire on State Route 29.

A neighbor saw the fire and called 911, according to the fire department.

When firefighters arrived, they dealt with heavy fire conditions amid the bitter cold.

The resident was at work at the time of the fire.

Volunteer firefighters battled the fire for several hours in the freezing weather, the department said.

Multiple fire agencies assisted, including the JSP Fire District, West Liberty Fire Department, and Quincy-Miami Township Fire and EMS.

Volunteers make up all four departments.

