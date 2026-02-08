Firefighters battle fire at equine veterinary facility

Jackson Township firefighters battled a fire that broke out at a veterinary facility in Grove City on Friday night.

Crews responded to a fire just after 8 p.m. at the Woodland Run Equine Veterinary Facility on Borrer Road, according to our news partner, WBNS.

At this time, there are no additional details that are available.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what led up to the fire.

The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center said in a Facebook post that it is committed to supporting the facility in recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“A barn or clinic fire represents an immeasurable loss — of patients, of memories, and of years of dedicated work. The impact on those who cared for those horses each day is profound, and we share in their grief. The equine veterinary community is small and closely connected,” the hospital said.

The fire remains under investigation.

