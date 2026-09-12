Firefighters battle fire near Gettysburg Park

Fire hose on the bumper of the fire truck,Fire hose nozzle.

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire in Dayton near Gettysburg Park.

Crews were called to N. Gettysburg Avenue and Calhoun Street around 4:23 a.m. for a fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Additional information wasn’t readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if any injuries were reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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