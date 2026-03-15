Firefighters battle fire near local cemetery

DAYTON — Dayton firefighters are battling a two-story house fire early Sunday morning near the Dayton National Cemetery.

The call came out at 7:10 a.m. to the intersection of South Gettysburg Avenue and McCall Street, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said that the house appears to be vacant.

South Gettysburg Avenue is closed on both ends near the McCall Street intersection, according to emergency scanner traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

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