Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

red lights on top of Fire engine Stock

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton.

The call came out to the 70 block of Anna Street just after 3:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story when more information becomes readily available.

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No additional information was readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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