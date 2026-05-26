Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton.
The call came out to the 70 block of Anna Street just after 3:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story when more information becomes readily available.
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No additional information was readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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