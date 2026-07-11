Firefighters battle apartment fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN — An apartment fire was reported in Franklin Saturday morning.
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Around 9:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Boulder Drive on reports of an apartment fire, according to a Franklin Police and Fire dispatcher.
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No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the dispatcher.
Crews are still on scene.
Miami Valley Fire District responded as mutual aid.
News Center 7 will continue following this developing story.
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