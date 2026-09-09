Firefighters battle wind, heat while responding to fire at local duplex

DAYTON — Firefighters had to battle wind and heat while responding to a fire at a local duplex on Wednesday.

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Firefighters responded to the 90 block of Fountain Avenue on reports of a structure fire on Wednesday morning, according to Dayton Fire Department District Chief Adam Landis.

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Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved garage fire that was blowing toward a nearby duplex, which was also on fire.

Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the occupied duplex. Crews also evacuated the neighboring structures as a precaution, according to Chief Landis.

The garage and parts of the duplex were damaged due to the fire. Red Cross was notified to assist the residents of the duplex.

Landis said that the fire was “wind-driven,” which made conditions more difficult for firefighters. Heat was also an obstacle as crews worked.

“Crews did an amazing job on a very hot day, under very difficult conditions. We had a lot of crews here that did a good job,” Landis said.

There were no injuries reported to civilians or firefighters, according to Landis.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Make sure you’re being safe with electricity, fire, things like that. Make sure you have working smoke detectors; that’s the most important thing,” Landis said.

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