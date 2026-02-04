Firefighters extinguish flames at apartment complex in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Firefighters have extinguished a fire at an apartment building in Clayton on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at an apartment building along Misty Oaks Court just after 8 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several fire crews focusing their attention towards multiple units and balconies.

There are at least two units with apparent damage.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

