Firefighters battling house fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Champaign County on Wednesday afternoon, a Champaign County dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The fire was reported along West Sandusky Street in Mechanicsburg around 4:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local teacher under investigation for sexual abuse claims from former student
- Homeland Security investigates voter fraud accusation at Dayton high school
- Lawmakers introduce bill requiring bars, restaurants to provide ‘date rape drug’ testing kits
The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported at this time.
A neighbor shared video from the scene with News Center 7. It shows a large plume of smoke coming from the house.
News Center 7 is working to learn and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group