Firefighters battling house fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Champaign County on Wednesday afternoon, a Champaign County dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported along West Sandusky Street in Mechanicsburg around 4:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported at this time.

A neighbor shared video from the scene with News Center 7. It shows a large plume of smoke coming from the house.

News Center 7 is working to learn and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group