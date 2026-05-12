Firefighters battling house fire in Piqua

Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency. A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump.

PIQUA — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Miami County on Monday night.

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Piqua fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 700 block of N Downing Street at 10 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

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Initial reports indicate that firefighters found smoke upon arrival.

No injuries have been reported, the dispatcher confirmed.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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