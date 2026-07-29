Firefighters extinguish bedroom fire inside Miami Co. home

Kessler Frederick Rd fire investigation Photo contributed by West Milton Fire Company (via Facebook) (West Milton Fire Company (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

WEST MILTON — Firefighters put out a bedroom fire in Miami County early Tuesday.

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The West Milton Fire Company said in a social media post that they responded at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, to a reported house fire at the 5100 block of Kessler Frederick Road.

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Firefighters found smoke showing from the eaves of the second floor of a two-story home when they arrived.

They found a fire in a second-floor bedroom.

Firefighters stretched a hose line inside and kept the fire from spreading to the attic, according to the social media post.

The Union Township Squad also assisted West Milton firefighters.

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