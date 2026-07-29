Firefighters extinguish bedroom fire inside Miami Co. home

WEST MILTON — Firefighters put out a bedroom fire in Miami County early Tuesday.
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The West Milton Fire Company said in a social media post that they responded at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, to a reported house fire at the 5100 block of Kessler Frederick Road.
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Firefighters found smoke showing from the eaves of the second floor of a two-story home when they arrived.
They found a fire in a second-floor bedroom.
Firefighters stretched a hose line inside and kept the fire from spreading to the attic, according to the social media post.
The Union Township Squad also assisted West Milton firefighters.
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