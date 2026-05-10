Firefighters extinguish boat fire at Ohio marina

Photo contributed by Painesville Twp Professional Firefighters L3411 (via Facebook)

GRAND RIVER VILLAGE — Firefighters responded to a boat fire in Northern Ohio on Saturday.

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The Painesville Twp Professional Firefighters L3411 said in a social media post that the boat was well-involved when they arrived at the scene.

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The boat was docked at the Grand River Marina in Grand River Village, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Firefighters from two different stations worked together to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Boat Fire Painesville Twp Photo contributed by Painesville Twp Professional Firefighters L3411 (via Facebook)

Boat Fire Painesville Twp Photo contributed by Painesville Twp Professional Firefighters L3411 (via Facebook)

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